Rockstar Games launched Grand Theft Auto 6 on November 19th with a set of hidden cheat codes built into the game, a feature that has become rare in modern titles.

But there's one caveat - players cannot touch any of them during the main story.

Once the story is finished and the credits have rolled, a cheat menu appears under the Progress tab of the main menu.

Opening that menu does not hand over every code, though.

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Each one is unlocked by completing a particular challenge, like a mini achievements list and progress made during the story counts toward those challenges.

Once a code has been revealed, players open their in-game phone by tapping up on the D-pad, hold down the left and right triggers, then enter the directional sequence.

The $250,000 cheat, which unlocks on completing the story, uses the sequence Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Left, Down, Right.

Grand Theft Auto VI is set in Leonida, a state heavily inspired by Florida, and follows dual protagonists Jason and Lucia after more than a decade of anticipation.

GTA 6 is set in the Florida-inspired state of Leonida and follows protagonists Jason and Lucia. (Rockstar Games)

Do GTA 6 cheat codes affect trophies and achievements?

Rockstar has attached some limits to the codes. While any cheat is active, players cannot save their progress, and progress toward PlayStation trophies or Xbox achievements is switched off too.

They say the cheats are there for entertainment value and will not offer a shortcut to 100% completion.

Not every code has been discovered yet, and more could be found or added as more people play.

The combat cheats are tied to shooting skill. Max Ammo needs 25 bronze medals at shooting ranges, Infinite Ammo needs 25 silver and No Reload needs 25 gold.

Exploding Balls, which makes every sports ball explode on impact, unlocks after hitting 20 enemies with explosive damage. Attack Force, which launches targets with bullets and melee attacks, comes with completing the story.

Activating a cheat in GTA 6 prevents progress from being saved and switches off trophy and achievement progress. (Rockstar Games)

Vehicles demand plenty of effort too. Vehicle Force launches targets in collisions once a player has killed 25 enemies with a vehicle. The Hauners Rhino Tank is unlocked by completing all survival challenges, while an inflatable flamingo appears after destroying 50 cocaine flamingos.

Some of the stranger options change how the world looks. Golden Hour applies a golden filter with a widescreen aspect ratio after four hours spent holding hands. Dark Mirror flips the world upside down and turns it black once players make $500,000 selling vehicles. Hellscape turns the world red and orange with a heat haze after 100 cop vehicles have been stolen.

Others reward simpler habits. Drunk, which makes the player and their partner instantly drunk, unlocks after $2,500 is spent on alcohol. Fisheye needs 100 fish to be caught, while Parachute requires 50 skydives or base jumps from 300ft or higher. No Fall Damage means surviving a freefall from 40 feet 20 times.

Raise Wanted Level, which increases the wanted level across the map, needs a three-star Wanted Level to be lost 50 times.