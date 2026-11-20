Teri Hatcher broke down in tears while opening up about the heartbreaking realities of watching her 91-year-old father navigate dementia—and the emotional toll the diagnosis has taken on her mother.

Speaking with the Alzheimer’s Society in an interview published on Wednesday, November 18, the 61-year-old Desperate Housewives alum shared a candid look at how her father Owen’s cognitive decline has reshaped daily life for her family.

“I think it’s been actually really hard on my mother because she hasn’t wanted to accept that he even has this,” Hatcher explained.

Owen, pictured here with Teri in 2007, has struggled with his short term memory for a number of years ( Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

‘He Doesn’t Know Where He Lives’

Noting that dementia affects everyone differently, Hatcher revealed that the disease has primarily impacted her father’s short-term memory, leaving him unable to manage basic everyday tasks safely on his own.

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“He can’t take care of himself because he doesn’t know where he lives, and he doesn’t know how to use a phone, and he doesn’t remember if he’s taken medicine or not,” she continued.

“Like those things that are crucial, and not everybody understands that you sort of have to develop a level of patience.”

Choking up as she reflected on the frustration and grief that often accompany caring for a loved one with memory loss, Hatcher emphasized the importance of meeting patients with empathy rather than anger.

“You just really see that people are only capable of what they’re capable of,” she said through tears. “You’re not trying to be difficult, you’re not trying to be bad, whatever. This is just the experience. And even though the experiences can feel bad at moments, you’re getting to have them.”

Moving to London While Caring From Afar

Hatcher’s candid remarks come after she recently relocated from Los Angeles to London to star as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada musical on the West End—a career leap she initially hesitated to take because of her parents’ health.

Speaking to Hello! Magazine in September, the Lois & Clark star explained that she had previously moved her parents into a home just up the street from her in Los Angeles so she could stay close by.

“My dad has dementia and my mom’s not really doing well,” she said at the time. “I moved them into a house up the street from me in Los Angeles, and so when this opportunity came along the first thing I considered was: ‘Can I leave and what does that look like?’”

Ultimately, Hatcher realized her parents would never want her to put her life and career on hold—and with a trusted network of professional caregivers and close friends supporting them in California, she accepted the role, noting that bringing them to the UK would have been "too complicated."

“It’s kind of a beautiful thing that this opportunity was put in front of me as it’s forcing me to look at a lot of things — like when we choose to put ourselves first, even when that feels difficult, and rising to confront our own fears that we’re not good enough, or we can’t do something,” she reflected.



