South Africa's most successful Olympian Tatjana Smith has announced she's changed her allegiance to compete for the Netherlands.

Smith is the most decorated athlete to compete for South Africa at the Olympics having claimed the 100m breaststroke gold in Paris two years ago, as well as 200m gold at the delayed Tokyo Games in 2021.

The Olympian also won silver in the 100m at Tokyo and the 200m in Paris for the South African team.

However, in an emotional video posted to Instagram on Tuesday (November 10), the 29-year-old announced she would switch to competing for the Netherlands as she set her sights on the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

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In the caption to the social media post, Smith penned: "I’ve made the decision to represent the Netherlands in the next chapter of my swimming career.

"Representing South Africa was a childhood dream come true, and it’s a chapter I will always look back on with immense pride and gratitude. The people, the memories and everything we achieved together will always be part of me.

"But dreams can change as we grow. This next chapter is about embracing another part of who I am, falling in love with the journey and discovering what more I’m capable of.

"I’m excited for what lies ahead, and I truly hope you’ll continue to be part of the journey with me."

In the clip, the Olympian acknowledged her decision 'may disappoint or break the hearts' of some fans, but explained the financial decision behind her decision.

Tatjana Smith will no longer represent South Africa (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The sports star emotionally said: "The reality is that this opportunity also offers greater high-performance support and the potential to build a more sustainable career.

“The financial and practical challenges of swimming were among the reasons my previous career became difficult to sustain.

"This time I want to make a different choice: protect the love that brought me back to the sport and give myself the best possible opportunity to pursue my new Olympic dream.”

Smith, who holds both South African and Dutch citizenship through her Dutch-born father, stated both nations have 'always been part of who I am', adding that her gratitude for South Africa 'will never change'.

Despite the changing of nations, Smith said she will continue to train in South Africa.

"I chose South Africa at the beginning of my career because I wanted to prove what was possible, even when the system didn’t make it easy. And I did," the Olympian added.

"But I also believe our athletes deserve a system that gives them an opportunity to thrive, not just survive."