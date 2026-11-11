South Africa’s most successful Olympian breaks down in tears as she announces she's changing nations
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South Africa’s most successful Olympian breaks down in tears as she announces she's changing nations

The Olympian admitted her decision 'may disappoint or break the hearts' of fans

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Topics: Olympics, Sport

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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