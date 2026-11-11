Map reveals the destinations in least 'danger' of brutal winter storms as severe weather warnings issued
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Map reveals the destinations in least 'danger' of brutal winter storms as severe weather warnings issued

The destinations could well offer some winter sun too

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Topics: Travel, El Niño, Weather

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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