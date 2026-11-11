Map reveals the destinations in least 'danger' of brutal winter storms as severe weather warnings issued

Looking to escape the areas most likely to be impacted by brutal winter storms? Well, a map has revealed where you should be heading.

This year's El Niño could be the most extreme on record, with the potential for heavy snowfall across the US in the weeks to come.

El Niño’s effects are set to peak in December, though there are three destinations least in 'danger' of suffering the harsh consequences of the natural weather pattern.

Sarah Findlay, travel insurance expert at Total Travel Protection, told UNILAD: "At this stage, it’s really difficult to say which tourist destinations will and will not be impacted by "El Niño, as with most extreme weather events it’s hard to predict the exact locations that will be affected and by how much.

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"Some popular tourist destinations expected to feel the effects of El Niño less are parts of Morocco, Portugal, and Egypt."

Marrakesh, Morocco

The tourist hotspot has been popular amongst Europeans for decades, and it's an area less likely to be impacted by extreme weather this winter, according to Findlay.

"While Morocco will still likely feel the effects of the El Niño with hotter and drier conditions, it’s not a primary impact zone," she said.

Marrakesh is a popular tourist destination (Getty Stock Photo)

"As a popular winter-sun destination, Marrakesh will be a great option for a quick holiday to escape the predicted wet and stormy weather in the UK. If you choose to visit, I’d recommend enjoying the various tea houses, going ceramic shopping, and visiting Madrasa Ben Youssef, a former university in the old Medina."

Porto, Portugal

While Porto is often overlooked for the capital Lisbon or the beautiful beaches in the Algarve, the riverfront city has a lot to offer.

Furthermore, it's unlikely to feel the effects of El Niño too.

Findlay explained: "Portugal will experience limited direct impacts of the El Niño, according to the Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere.

"Porto is known for its port wine, vibrant riverfront and tiles, and bustling nightlife.

"If you choose to add Porto to your winter holiday list, I’d recommend doing a port wine tasting while you’re there and trying the local cuisine, including its signature dish, Francesinha, which consists of a steak, sausage, and ham sandwich with melted cheese and warm gravy."

Map revealed the destinations in least 'danger' of winter storms (UNILAD/Getty Stock/Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images)

Hurghada, Egypt

"Egypt isn’t expected to be directly affected by El Niño, with the only differences predicted to be altered rainfall in autumn and winter, the Egyptian Meteorological Authority has said," Findlay explained.

With that in mind, Findlay has said the beach resort town of Hurghada is the ideal place to avoid severe weather this winter.

The expert said: "While visiting, you can try your hand at snorkelling, and I’d recommend wandering through the Old Town and visiting the marina to soak up the warm weather, which usually sits between 20 and 25 degrees in winter."