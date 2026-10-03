19 US states turn purple on map as historic El Niño could set stage for huge winter storms
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19 US states turn purple on map as historic El Niño could set stage for huge winter storms

The super El Niño is causing huge repercussions this winter

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Direct Weather/YouTube

Topics: US News, Weather, El Niño

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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