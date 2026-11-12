Map shows where El Niño could hit the hardest as scientists warn of pandemic-scale deaths
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Map shows where El Niño could hit the hardest as scientists warn of pandemic-scale deaths

There's a high risk of flooding in a number of areas

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: DOUGLAS MAGNO/AFP via Getty Images

Topics: El Niño, Weather

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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