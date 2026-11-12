Doctor reveals red flags you should never ignore after influencer nearly died on vacation in Bali

A 23-year-old fitness influencer was left unable to speak properly while on vacation in Bali after she developed a brain infection.

Coach Khiana Smith was admitted to the intensive care unit at Bali International Hospital while on the trip, after experiencing symptoms she struggled to explain.

"I couldn't even get out of bed," she recollected, warning others to be aware of the red flags.

She explained that her condition quickly worsened after waking up with an excruciating headache, to the point where she 'couldn't stand up without falling over'.

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Despite going to bed with an extreme headache, Smith said she assumed the pain would wear off by the morning.

But her dream vacation quickly became a total nightmare.

She was quickly diagnosed with meningitis after arriving at the hospital, which doctors have warned can rapidly progress.

Speaking with Fox News Digital, Dr Alfred Joshua urged: "When symptoms are progressing in a more complicated manner with neurological dysfunction, do not wait and try to see this out."

The influencer has opened up about her experience. (@khiana.smith/Instagram)

However, her health continued to deteriorate.

Speaking to her followers on Instagram, the fitness influencer explained: "Now I've got pneumonia and fluid on my lungs as well, so that's not great.

"But I guess it's all part of fighting an infection and being literally bedridden for eight days straight. My body's just like shutting down."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) further cautions that certain bacteria that cause meningitis can lead to death in a matter of just hours.

After spending a total of 10 days in hospital, the influencer was able to share some good news with her fans.

"Guys, we are alive! We're alive, out of hospital, we are feeling so much better," she said.

She urged others to be aware. (@khiana.smith/Instagram)

"Still really slow and weak, it's going to be a long road to recovery but we're so happy to be out of hospital and to be OK."

The horrifying experience also made her reflect on how fragile life really is, as she added: "Life is so precious, one minute I'm healthy travelling the world, living my dream life and the next I'm bed bound in an ICU in Bali with a brain infection that could have killed me."

She urged: "Don't take your life or health for granted."

Symptoms of Meningitis

According to Mayo Clinic, symptoms of the infection can include a sudden high fever, a stiff neck, a severe headache, nausea or vomiting, and sensitivity to light.

Other warning signs include confusion, difficulty concentrating, seizures, unusual sleepiness or difficulty waking up, and a loss of appetite or thirst.

In some cases, a skin rash may also develop.