Trump responds to report his net worth went up by $3 billion
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Trump responds to report his net worth went up by $3 billion

The US president has been hailed 'tone deaf'

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Topics: Donald Trump, US News

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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