Donald Trump has been branded 'out of touch' after issuing a four-word response after his net worth increased by billions of dollars.

The US president has made more money personally during his time leading the country than any other presidents in history, raking in $2.2 billion during 2025. This came from various revenue streams, including cryptocurrency, stocks, merchandise and oil and gas trades, to name a few.

Trump's staggering wealth was recently raised in a 60 Minutes interview with CBS News, in which Ross Douthat told him: "There’s a Forbes story that said that your net worth went up by $3 billion dollars."

In response, the president said: "Well, so did everyone's."

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Trump has been branded tone deaf (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

When the host told him: "My net worth did not go up by 3 billion, for the record," Trump said: "You should have had stock."

His comments have understandably not been well received by many during a time where millions of Americans are struggling with the cost of living, which is largely down to the Iran war, started by Trump and Israel, which has hiked the prices of fuel and food enormously.

Taking to X, one person commented: "I think this may actually be the most out of touch moment any politician has ever had in American political history."

Another added: "Trump’s net worth reportedly jumps $3 billion. Meanwhile, Americans struggle to afford groceries, rent and healthcare. His advice? ‘You should have had stock'. Let them eat stocks."

Meanwhile, a third agreed: "Yes this is the most politically and culturally tone deaf statement since ‘let them eat cake'."

Others pointed out that 'everyone's net worth didn't jump $3 billion', with one adding that 'most of us just watched the grocery bill jump'.

Another suggested it was more bad news for the Republicans, joking that Trump is 'going to tank Republican politics for as long as he can'.

"I'm sure Trump's dirt poor, red state voters will love hearing that they should have had stock," someone else wrote.

Trump's 'tone deaf' comments come hot off the heels of political devastation for the Republicans, who lost control of both chambers of Congress after the Democrats won both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The billionaire president will now face significantly more scrutiny over his administration for the final two years of his presidency while the Democrats have much greater ability to challenge, investigate and obstruct his decisions.

Much of the topic of conversation has centered around impeachment and whether that is a possibility once again, with Trump having been acquitted by the Senate in 2019 and 2021.