Trump lashes out with brutal weight comment after reporter asked about his health

The president has yet again lashed out at a reporter who asked him a question he didn't like.

Donald Trump has becoming known for rebuking journalists who grill him on topics he doesn't want to talk about. Somebody who has been at the receiving end of one of Trump's harsh remarks is CNN's White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins, who the POTUS called 'nasty' and 'stupid'.

Now Reuters reporter Jacob Bogage has been targeted by Trump when he asked the president about his health and why he decided to cancel his scheduled rally in Kansas.

"How are you feeling? How's your health?" Bogage asked. Trump said he was 'very good' and he went on to express his belief that the Republican Party's going to have 'a strong Tuesday night' during this week's midterms.

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Bogage went on to press: "So you not going to Kansas has nothing to do with you being sick of travel?"

Donald Trump spoke to reporters after exiting Air Force Once on October 29 (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"Oh you're sick to ask that question," Trump snapped back. "You are sick. Who are you with?"

When Bogage told him he was with Reuters, the president called the news outlet 'terrible'.

"Look at this dope," he said addressing the rest of the press while pointing at Bogage. "Look at this guy. He's way out of shape. Look at how badly– he comes to me 'sir, you're not going to go to Kansas?'

"I'm not going to Kansas because he's doing very well. I'm going to do a tele-rally."

Trump went on to insist that he feels like he doesn't need to go to Kansas.

"You are disgusting," his tirade continued. "Put yourself in shape. You look like hell."

In light of Trump's undeniably brutal comments, people have taken to Twitter to voice their support for the journalist.

One person said: "It was horrific what was said to you. I'm sorry that happened to you for doing your job. It never should have."

"I'm appalled at his comments to you today. Thank you for the excellent work you do," wrote another.

A third went on: "Anyone criticizing this journalist, @jacobbogage is an absolute idiot. Trumps behaviour and treatment of critical press should be considered a crime."

"Apparently you asked a question that was too close to the mark for him to answer. Well done. And obviously ignore his childish bullying," a different person penned.

Trump's comments to the reporter were branded as 'childish bullying' (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Bogage himself is yet to publicly address the matter but, in light of the fact that other reporters who have suffered the president's wrath speaking out, he may well address the matter in the near future.

CNN's reporter Collins did. When asked about the abuse she and other journalists get from Trump on Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen, she said: "I truly think as a reporter you shouldn't make it about yourself, it's about the president, the person you're questioning. But we are people too.

"When he told me I should smile more when I was asking him about sexual assault victims, in that moment I thought, 'This is not going to be received well by people in terms of the line of questioning and what it's about.'"