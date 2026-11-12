Miracle moment missing teenager is found alive after six-day search in bushland

An Australian 17-year-old who went missing on a camping trip with friends has been found alive after six days in bushland.

William, whose surname has not been released, was rescued this morning (November 12) after a lengthy operation involving police dogs, divers and helicopters.

Extremely cold overnight temperatures had left authorities concerned about the teenager, but officers were able to locate him just in time.

The 17-year-old was fed a doughnut and given some water before authorities took him to the hospital to be checked.

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The emotional moment he was reunited with his mother, Elizabeth, was captured on camera inside the police helicopter.

She said it was a 'miracle' that her son had been found alive.

"He just stayed in one spot and waited to be rescued and I'm just over the moon he's alive," she told reporters.

"He's alive! He is never leaving the house again. He is not going anywhere."

His mom described finding him alive after nearly a week as a 'miracle'. (Victoria Police)

Elizabeth had dropped him off for the weekend with his friends, but went missing shortly after.

It's believed the boy walked a short distance to retrieve some camping equipment, but failed to return.

His friends searched the area but could not find him.

For the entirety of the six days, he didn't have a mobile phone, food, or water.

In a statement, Victoria Police Acting Inspector, Jason Benbow, said: "Amazingly, William is in good spirits and for the most part, in good health.

"It doesn't happen all the time. I'm sure he's got a story to tell us soon, which we're very keen to hear."

They noted that the 17-year-old has level two autism, and requires 'substantial support'.

The 17-year-old has level two autism according to authorities. (Victoria Police)

The officer said that William had trekked for days up and down 'some very steep terrain' while missing, but eventually 'woke up to the sound of the helicopter, gave them a thumbs up and they winched him to safety'.

Speaking to A Current Affair, Elizabeth said she had been making up for lost time by showering her son with hugs since he was brought home safely.

She said: "Except for a bit of sunburn and scratches, like his legs are a bit sore from the scratches, he’s in a fighting spirit.

"I just can’t believe how well he’s handled being out there for so long."

Discussing whether she ever gave up hope her son would be found safely, she added: "I had ... instinct or whatever, but I knew he was still alive. And I know that ... I’m very strong person ... and I knew in my heart that he was still alive."