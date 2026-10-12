Warning issued to 19 states as expert predicts extreme 'winter storm battleground' due to El Niño
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Warning issued to 19 states as expert predicts extreme 'winter storm battleground' due to El Niño

Millions of Americans could be set to experience multiple snowstorms this winter

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Severe Weather Europe

Topics: El Niño, Weather, US News, Florida, California

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking US news, crime, and politics, as well as entertainment and health. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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