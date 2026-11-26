Donald Trump has revealed he asked Vladimir Putin to bring a halt to the war in Europe so that a peace deal can be made with Ukraine.

Prior to being elected president for the second time two years ago, Trump said he would end the war in Ukraine within his first 24 hours back in office.

But close to five years after Russia invaded its neighbor, there is seemingly no end in sight.

Trump took to Truth Social on Thursday (November 26) and said he asked Putin to halt ‘military aggression’ across Europe when he met the Russian leader in China last week.

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“I spent a lot of time talking about the fact that I would like to see President Putin pull back all Military aggression against territories throughout Europe, in the hopes that a Deal can be made between Russia and Ukraine and made quickly,” the president said of the meeting.

“I really believe this is a strong possibility,” he added. “Thousands of people are being killed each and every month, A COMPLETE BLOODBATH — and will be a Great Tribute to everyone!”

Trump and Putin met in China last week (Vyacheslav PROKOFYEV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The POTUS' latest comments offer an insight into the trilateral meeting, which involved himself, Putin and China's leader, Xi Jinping, in Shenzhen, China last Thursday.

A bizarre clip from the meeting shared widely on social media saw Trump enter the room before he joked 'Who is he?', referring to Putin.

The president broke into a smile, before describing Putin as a 'friend'.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine's president, told CNN that it was up to Trump 'how to call Putin' but 'for us, he is an enemy'.

Zelenskyy went on to describe the Russian president as a 'killer', before adding: "I think mostly for the people in the world, he is a killer because he's killing - by the way- he's killing each day and night."

Trump met with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday (November 26), with Russia and Ukraine unsurprisingly at the top of their discussion points.

A joint statement from the pair read: "President Trump and Secretary General Rutte had an outstanding meeting this evening (25 November 2026) at what is often referred to as the Southern White House - Mar-a-Lago.

"The meeting was very impactful, with the war between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict in Iran being the primary subjects.

"We discussed the importance of Russia avoiding any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the war, and the importance of obtaining a peaceful resolution to the war as rapidly as possible."