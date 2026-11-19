Vladimir Putin almost immediately backtracked on a joint 'peace declaration' made by him, Trump and Xi Jinping at trilateral talks in China today.

Following the 90-minute summit at the APEC forum in Shenzen, China, Bejing and Moscow released a four-point 'joint declaration on peace' outlining broad commitments to 'international security' and strategic stability.

Published by Chinese state media and the Kremlin, the statement reaffirmed that a 'nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought'.

Despite the big claims, the leaders set out no binding disarmament targets.

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They also pledged to maintain global energy flows by boosting refined petroleum production, advance the United Nations reforms, and defend the immunity of state officials while warning the International Criminal Court against abusing its jurisdiction.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin in 2022 for alleged war crimes (Photo by Vladimir SMIRNOV / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

The ICC issued an active arrest warrant for Putin in March 2023 over alleged war crimes, specifically the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children.

Because of this warrant, Putin is restricted from travelling to any of the court's 125 member states without risking arrest.

The trio did not make any comment on the ongoing wars in Iran or Ukraine.

Despite the 'peaceful' tone of the talks, Putin took the first opportunity after the talks to promise more 'pain' for Ukraine, following their strikes on his beloved Kerch Bridge.

Putin has promised a 'painful response' following the destruction of his beloved Kerch Bridge. (AFP PHOTO / Ukrainian Security Service)

Putin personally championed the $3.6 billion project immediately after Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. He presented the 19-kilometre (12-mile) crossing as permanent, physical proof that Crimea was 'reunified' with the Russian mainland.

He said: "But after the strikes on the Crimean Bridge, we won’t negotiate. We’ll respond to these strikes, and I want everyone to know about this.

“I believe that our response will be much more painful than what the Kyiv regime did to the bridge,” he added.

Putin has claimed previously the bridge was used exclusively for civilian purposes, and not to transport military equipment.

Kyiv have argued that it has been used to transport petroleum products, and therefore is a legitimate target.

The EU have been supportive of Ukraine in their war against Russia. (Photo by Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP via Getty Images)

Putin made further threats to America's 'allies' warning future ties between Ukraine and Europe, via the EU or NATO, would not be accepted.

The European Union officially supports Ukraine becoming a full member, though EU institutions and member states emphasize that accession depends on strict democratic reforms and internal EU restructuring.

He added a further warning about troops from different countries being deployed in Ukraine.

Putin has opened the door to talks with European leaders about the war in Ukraine and it's future, but only if they take place in Russia.

"The American side is urging us to agree to the involvement of the Europeans ... Through diplomatic channels, we suggested to the Europeans to come to Moscow.

"And after that we will decide in what format the talks can continue,' he said.