Trump's niece issues stark warning as she compares president to Putin
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Trump's niece issues stark warning as she compares president to Putin

Mary Trump has long shared her concerns about her uncle Donald Trump being in power

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: LBC America/YouTube

Topics: Donald Trump, Politics, News, Vladimir Putin

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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