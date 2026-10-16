Trump's niece issues stark warning as she compares president to Putin

Mary Trump has spoken out about her uncle, President Donald Trump, ahead of the upcoming US midterms, which will take place on November 3.

Mary, who is Fred Trump's daughter, has shared her thoughts on the POTUS on numerous occasions, and in on instance she said she thinks her uncle will try be the president 'for life'.

Discussing the possibility of the 80-year-old running for a third term (which, as it stands, isn't actually possible), Mary shared: "It's not about whether or not he'll run [again]. It's about whether or not he'll leave.

"It's more likely that he'll just say, 'I'm president for life and I'm not going anywhere', and he'll challenge people to get rid of him."

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People aren't overly optimistic about how Trump will do in the November midterms (Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)

Now Mary, an American author and political commentator, has weighed in on her uncle once more – this time in regards to the midterms.

Chatting to Andrew Marr on LBC, Mary said that next month's vote will likely be 'a massive defeat for Republicans'.

She went on: "I don't want to say for sure that that's what's going to happen, but that's what it looks like, and that will be a massive defeat for Donald because it will expose him to accountability and investigations in the way he has not been because the Republicans have been in charge of everything.

"So it's sort of a perfect storm of his deterioration cognitively, emotionally, and psychologically. You mentioned the ways he's acting out like his disinhibition, his lack of impulse control, his self-aggrandisement, and combine all of those things with his desperation, and that makes for a very volatile mix."

Mary Trump has suggested that Putin and Trump's goals 'align' (LBC/YouTube)

Elsewhere Marr suggested that Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin 'have something going on' and that the POTUS 'loathes' President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"He's always been into dominance," Mary went on to say of her uncle following Marr's remarks.

"I think what we see playing out, and has been playing out for a long time now, is his identification with people who, in his view, have total power – which is the only way to be strong in his view."

Further on in the interview, Mary described Trump as being 'in Putin's pocket' and somewhat compared them to one another.

She said: "His goals align with Putin's goals."

Something else Mary has spoken out about of late is Trump's relationship with Natalie Harp – which has been a topic of discussion for some time now. Mary suggested that the 35-year-old appointments secretary has 'the qualities of a stalker'.

Speaking onThe Daily Beast Podcast, she said: "Donald is not getting the attention he needs, because nobody cares about him."

Apparently Harp is 'willing to fill that role' of giving the POTUS attention, however.

UNILAD approached the White House on Mary's comments at the time.