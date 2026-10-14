Trump's $5,000 check comes with a brutal condition as he makes new promise ahead of elections
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Trump's $5,000 check comes with a brutal condition as he makes new promise ahead of elections

The president also had harsh words for Democratic challenger Mary Peltola at his Alaska rally

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Alaska, Politics

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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