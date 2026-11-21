A man labeled the 'American Nostradamus' has claimed Donald Trump may retire or even quit as POTUS before the 2028 presidential election, while he also believes a new party will compete in two years time.

John Hogue has spent a number of years researching ancient predictions from Michel de Nostre-Dame, better known as Nostradamus, and has even wrote several books on the matter.

John has previously said that his own predictions are guided by the late French astrologer, and has now shared some insights into US politics and what they may look like in the coming years.

First of all, after a difficult set of midterm election results earlier this month, John believes Donald Trump may not see out his term.

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"I would not be surprised if he retires and gives it over to JD Vance," John explained to UNILAD.

The 'American Nostradamus' went on to say that the president's 'incredible luck' is coming to an end, believing that the president is going through a 'cognitive decline'.

John Hogue believes JD Vance will replace Donald Trump (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Trump has long disputed such noise and stated earlier this year that the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, or MoCA, he underwent went 'perfectly'.

The cognitive test is a 10-minute screening tool used to detect mild cognitive impairment and early-stage dementia.

As for the 2028 presidential election, John claims Vance will be the Republican party choice, while the current Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, will run for the Democrats.

However, John believes a 'major' third party will be a force when Americans go to the polls in two years time.

"The United States, by 2028, is going to have a major move into a third party possibly attaining mainstream party status in the Congress and the executive branch " he explained to UNILAD.

The physic went on to explain that he believes the party will be called the 'Party of Americans'.

The 'American Nostradamus' believes a third party will be a force by 2028 (John Hogue)

As for the next five years across the rest of the world, John believes we are entering crucial times which could well determine the futures of some countries.

He added: "It depends on what happens, not just for America, but for Britain and Europe and the whole world. The situation is there are people who just want to keep this war going in the Middle East.

"If it stops now, we will only suffer two years of a global energy crisis, with maybe a global recession for two years before it can be repaired and recovered.

"But if the Iran war goes for a third big fight and the Iranians mean what they say and they have the means to do it, Israel will be destroyed, Saudi Arabia will collapse and The Gulf states will disappear."

You can contact John via email on [email protected], while he can also be reached for an online reading with the subject line 'Hogue Reading' here.