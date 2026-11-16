Trump breaks silence after Gavin Newsom suspends all 548 California death row sentences in historic move

Donald Trump has publicly rebuked California Governor Gavin Newsom over his decision to spare every inmate on the state's death row from execution.

The president took aim at the Democratic governor in a post on Truth Social, nicknaming him 'Gavin Newscum' and singling out some of the inmates who have been spared.

"Some of the people that Gavin Newscum freed from the Death Penalty, after many years of going through the California 'Justice' System, make Hannibal Lecter, of Silence of the Lambs, look like a nice guy!" Trump wrote.

Under Newsom's plan, none of the 548 inmates would be released.

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Instead, their death sentences would be replaced with life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, effectively wiping out the state's entire death row population.

Their convictions would remain intact.

Newsom has defended the move as a matter of principle, arguing that the state should not be in the business of executing prisoners.

"I firmly believe that state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California's values, undermines the foundations of our legal system, and diminishes each of us," he said.

Gavin Newsom's decision affects all 548 inmates on California's death row, whose sentences would be replaced with life without parole. (Jason Henry/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

He imposed a moratorium on executions in March 2019, shortly after taking office, and California has not carried out an execution since January 2006. The governor has long argued the death penalty is prohibitively expensive and inconsistently applied.

The roll call includes serial killers, child killers and mass murderers.

Richard Allen Davis was sentenced to death in 1996 for abducting and murdering 12-year-old Polly Klaas during a sleepover at her home in Petaluma in October 1993.

Her strangled body was found two months later in a shallow grave, after Davis led investigators to the location.

It became one of the most notorious child murders in American history and helped galvanize support for California's Three Strikes law.

Charles Ng was convicted of 11 murders (nine adults and two children), though authorities and investigators suspect he and his accomplice, Leonard Lake, may have killed between 12 and 25 people total. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation)

Charles Ng was convicted of murdering 11 people alongside accomplice Leonard Lake in the 1980s and sentenced to death in 1999.

The pair operated from a remote property in Calaveras County, where victims were abducted and tortured before being killed.

Randy Kraft, dubbed the Scorecard Killer, was convicted of murdering 16 young men, and investigators believe a coded list found by police references up to 61 or 67 victims across California, Oregon and Michigan.

Michael Gargiulo, known as the Hollywood Ripper, was convicted of murdering two women and attempting to murder a third, while Chester Turner, the so-called Southside Slayer, was convicted of 14 murders.

On 5 November 2026, California Governor Gavin Newsom commuted the sentences of all 548 people on the state's death row to life in prison without the possibility of parole. (Photo by Tayfun Cokun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Is Newsom's death row commutation facing a legal challenge?

Of the 548 prisoners, 382 have multiple felony convictions and require a recommendation from the California Supreme Court before their death sentences can be commuted, creating a significant legal obstacle.

Prosecutors have backed a legal challenge to the governor's blanket approach, accusing Newsom of impaired judgment and treating vastly different cases as interchangeable.

Marc Klaas, whose daughter Polly was murdered by Davis, said the announcement felt like 'a shiv in my back'.

Newsom, a potential future Democratic presidential contender, has repeatedly been targeted by Trump over California's liberal policies.