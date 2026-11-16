Trump breaks silence after Gavin Newsom suspends all 548 California death row sentences in historic move
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Trump breaks silence after Gavin Newsom suspends all 548 California death row sentences in historic move

Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that some of the inmates spared by Gavin Newsom make Hannibal Lecter look like 'a nice guy'

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, California

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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