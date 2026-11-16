A man known as the ‘Prophet of Doom’ has made a catastrophic prediction after last week’s Microsoft Outlook outage sowed chaos worldwide.

YouTube psychic Craig Hamilton-Parker claims to have predicted the global Microsoft 365 outage, and insists that the major cyber-disruption may just be the start of further devastating online havoc – and even the first signs of something far more sinister, reports the Daily Star.

The outage began on Thursday evening at 18.00 UTC and was still disrupting Microsoft 365 users across the UK until 17.50 UTC on Friday 13th, reputedly the unluckiest day of the year.

Microsoft applications including Outlook, Teams and the AI system Copilot all experienced major disruption across the globe, affecting millions of customers and could have cost billions of dollars, reported The Associated Press.

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Microsoft denied there was no evidence of a cyberattack being linked to the outages (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

In a statement published by the BBC, the US-based tech firm stated the problems were not caused by a cyberattack.

After the recent outage, Hamilton-Parker published a YouTube video outlining his theory on the global outages.

He shared clips from his previous YouTube videos which he said showed he had already predicted last week’s outages.

He said: “I’ve been making a number of predictions about some major cyberattacks.

“Perhaps today’s outage, as they’re calling it, is a bit of a reminder about what’s ahead, but I’ve been sort of arguing for a while that we’re already under a cyberattack.”

The psychic warned of disruption to financial and other key services (Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

However, rather than disruption being straightforward outages, Hamilton-Parker’s series of clips pointed to deliberate actions by actors participating in a ‘secret war’.

In March 2025, he said: “I feel we’re under attack. There’s a secret war going on. My feeling is there will be some form of outage, some form of compromise.

Referring to an X outage that affected thousands of users that month, he said: “I get the feeling there’s going to be something bigger than that [the X outage] though. Something that hits all of us. Something that might hit the Windows system or might hit Apple or hit something perhaps interface of some sort that’s important to us.

“I feel it’s something like our own computers where we’ve got to be very very careful, so back up your data guys.”

The man dubbed the 'prophet of doom' says he predicted the recent Microsoft outages (Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In September 2026, Hamilton-Parker again flagged his concerns that an online war was at an advanced stage. He said: “The next type of cyberattack we’re likely to get is going to be devastating, because it might have already happened and it might just be sat there waiting. It could be into all sorts of things.”

Then, a few weeks before the outages, in October Hamilton-Parker again warned of the dangers of cyber-attacks in relation to retailers, finance, the internet and power.





He said: “The cyberattacks are also very important because I’ve been saying I feel there’ll be a cyberattack on the banks and we’ve also had it on the supermarkets, but we could be getting it soon on internet and electricity. All could be affected.”

In relation to the recent outages, a Microsoft spokesperson told the BBC: "The incident was introduced by an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced following a recent network change. We have addressed the underlying issue and continue to restore service to remaining customers and regions."