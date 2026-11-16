'Prophet of doom' who claims he predicted Microsoft outage says it may be a sinister sign of worse to come
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'Prophet of doom' who claims he predicted Microsoft outage says it may be a sinister sign of worse to come

The psychic warned 'There’s a secret war going on'

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Featured Image Credit: YouTube/Craig Hamilton-Parker

Topics: Technology

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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