Microsoft outage causes chaos across the US as governments crash and jail reveals they can’t release inmates
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Microsoft outage causes chaos across the US as governments crash and jail reveals they can’t release inmates

A member of the US House of Representatives called it a 'challenge'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: Microsoft, Technology

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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