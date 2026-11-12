Urgent warning issued to iPhone users to delete apps after company hit with 'biggest hack in history'
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Urgent warning issued to iPhone users to delete apps after company hit with 'biggest hack in history'

The alleged weakness could affect millions of iPhones all over the world

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Mateusz Wlodarczyk/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Topics: Technology, Apple, iPhone

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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