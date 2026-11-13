Microsoft outage has people suggesting brutal new name for company as millions affected worldwide
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Microsoft outage has people suggesting brutal new name for company as millions affected worldwide

Microsoft say they are 'seeing encouraging recovery progress'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Topics: Technology, Microsoft

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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