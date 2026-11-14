Ex-MAGA 'front row Joe' reveals new brutal nickname for Trump following Democrat 'blue tsunami'

Former Trump megafan Rick Frazier has abandoned his support for the president and even slung a new nickname his way too.

November 3 saw the Democrats flip control of both the House and the Senate, taking control of Congress for the remainder of Donald Trump's presidency in what was dubbed a 'blue tsunami'.

The sweeping victory against the Republican government came after states including Kansas, Iowa, Texas, Ohio, Maine, North and South Carolina saw the Democrats win multiple Senate seats - despite Kansas not having elected a Democratic senator in nearly a century.

And ultimately led to Trump being branded a 'lame duck'.

Advert

However, Trump now has another nickname to add to the name bank courtesy of a rather surprising person who used to be known as one of his 'Front Row Joes'.

Frazier, a resident of Ohio and former factory worker, used to follow Trump around the country to attend his rallies and had all sorts of MAGA paraphernalia all over his house.

However, the 70-year-old has since revoked his faith in the current president of the United States following the midterm election results, even going so far as to dub him 'the king of the swamp' to The Post. Charming. But why 'king of the swamp'?

Rick Frazier is now 'done' with Trump (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Frazier's dubbing of Trump as 'king of the swamp'

Well, when Trump was campaigning for presidency, he vowed to 'drain the swamp' in Washington.

The political slogan was a promise by Trump to try and prevent government officials from immediately leaving office to become lobbyists and enforcing stricter rules surrounding political money.

It was essentially about ensuring parliament was more connected in line with the everyday American people.

Alas, there hasn't seemed to be much traction in screening lobbyists and it's left once-avid Trump supporters such as Frazier growing a bit bored. Enter: The King of the Swamp.

Neither did Frazier agree with Trump's decision to pardon a former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández who was sentenced to 45 years in prison for running a 'narco-state' that helped send cocaine to the US.

Frazier's daughter died of a drug overdose and he told The Post Trump's decision subsequently 'got [him] all upset'.

So who is Frazier supporting?

Trump has lost a fan (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Frazier's flip to blue in Ohio midterms

Not even a signed letter from Trump expressing his sadness over his daughter's passing is enough to maintain Frazier's support.

In the midterms, Frazier may've continued to vote for Republican congressman Jim Jordan, but for governor and Senate positions? He turned blue.

He resolved: "I’m kind of going to go back to the way I was before Trump. I was independently swinging wherever the best guy was running. And that’s the way I think it should be."