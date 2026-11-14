Bizarre theory emerges that FAA grounded all flights as 'UFO' spotted over South America
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Bizarre theory emerges that FAA grounded all flights as 'UFO' spotted over South America

Thousands of passengers were stranded after all US flights were grounded yesterday, and some social media users are blaming aliens

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Charles-McClintock Wilson/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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