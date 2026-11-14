Killer Texas dad's John Rubio's haunting final words revealed as he is executed for the murder of three children
Home>News>Crime

Killer Texas dad's John Rubio's haunting final words revealed as he is executed for the murder of three children

The death row inmate also thanked staff at the prison for teaching him to find God

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: KRGV

Topics: Texas, US News, Death Row

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

X

@CallumJ2709

You might also like

Choose your content: