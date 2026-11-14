Warning: This article contains details which some readers may find distressing.

A convicted killer issued haunting final words before he was executed via lethal injection at the Texas State Penitentiary in Huntsville on Thursday (November 12).

John Allen Rubio, 46, was found guilty of murder and sentenced to death in 2010 after he stabbed and beheaded three young children in 2003.

The death row inmate fatally stabbed his infant daughter, Mary Jane Rubio, and two young step-children, Julissa Angela Quezada and John Esteban Rubio, in Brownsville, Texas.

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Before his execution, the convicted killer thanked his family and friends for their ‘love and understanding’ as he said he was ‘not the same person I once was’.

He also referenced being reunited with his victims in the afterlife in haunting final words.

“I’m going to be with my kids in a little bit,” he said. “I’m ready to go to heaven to be with my lord and saviour.”

Rubio previously expressed love for his wife, Angela Camacho, who is serving a life sentence for her role in the deaths of the three children.

“I want to say I’m sorry to my wife’s family,” he said.

“I can’t change the past but I can tell you my life is going to be over. But that’s not going to make you happy.”

Rubio also thanked staff at the prison for teaching him to find God before the lethal injection was administrated.

The Associated Press reports that the killer took three breaths and began what sounded like snoring after the lethal dose of the sedative pentobarbital began to take effect.

The killer is said to have laid motionless and 21 minutes after the injection began, Rubio was pronounced dead.

John Allen Rubio was convicted of the 2003 murders (Texas Department of Criminal Justice)

Rubio and Camacho stabbed and beheaded the three young children in their windowless apartment in 2003.

Defence experts claimed Rubio had schizophrenia, while the convicted killer claimed he killed his kids because he believed they were demonically possessed.

Just a matter of hours earlier on Thursday, 73-year-old James Pavatt was put to death via lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary.

Pavatt, a former Sunday school teacher, was convicted of fatal shooting of his girlfriend’s estranged husband in 2001.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].