American Cruise Lines speaks out after 180 rescued after river cruise boat collides with tanker in Mississippi

A riverboat carrying passengers capsized and sank in the Mississippi River in New Orleans on Friday after a tanker crashed into it while it was docked.

The American Heritage, an American Cruise Lines paddlewheeler, was preparing to let passengers off at around 12:30 p.m. local time when the tanker moved toward it, according to The Independent.

Footage shows the larger ship striking the boat, which began taking on water before flipping over and sending dozens of people into the river.

American Cruise Lines said in a statement: "American Cruise Lines can confirm that our riverboat, American Heritage was involved in a collision while it was docked in New Orleans.

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"We are in close coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities. Guests and crew were evacuated, and we are deeply concerned for everyone involved. We will share more information as it becomes available."

American Cruise Lines said its riverboat American Heritage was involved in a collision while docked in New Orleans. (Michael DeMocker/Getty Images)

New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno has called the outcome a 'miracle on the Mississippi,' with officials confirming that every passenger and crew member has been accounted for.

At least 32 of the 180 to 190 people on board were hospitalized, but no deaths or critical injuries were reported.

"The passengers began disembarking, but while that was happening, the cruise ship began to sink and then eventually the cruise ship toppled over and flipped," the mayor said during a press conference on Friday afternoon.

"When that occurred, we started to have people in the water," Moreno added. "It was an all hands on deck approach."

Harbor Police Chief Melanie Montroll told reporters Friday afternoon: "Unfortunately, we were not able to get everyone off before the boat started to take on water, and, eventually, it would capsize."

A riverboat pilot from the New Orleans-Baton Rouge Steamship Pilots Association was aboard the tanker at the time of the crash, city officials confirmed.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said it could take a couple of days to get passengers back home. (Photo by Michael DeMocker/Getty Images)

Investigators are expected to interview the pilot about why the vessel 'lost control,' as Moreno described it.

U.S. Coast Guard Captain Melanie Burnham told reporters the tanker may have lost control of its steering, though the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Louisiana Rep. Troy Carter told WDSU-TV that a national airlines ground stop delayed a forensic team from the National Transportation Safety Board from reaching the scene.

The Atlantic Asphalt tanker is roughly 520 feet long and typically carries asphalt and bitumen, but it is unclear whether it was carrying anything when the crash happened.

Harbor Police Chief Melanie Montroll said not everyone could be evacuated before the boat began taking on water. (Photo by Michael DeMocker/Getty Images)

How dangerous is the Mississippi River in New Orleans?

Emergency crews began pulling people from the water by 2:10 p.m. local time, port officials said, and passengers were taken to the Port of New Orleans Administration Building for shelter.

In that corridor, the Mississippi reaches depths of up to 200 feet and is known for powerful currents and whirlpools that can quickly pull swimmers under.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said officials are working to connect passengers with their families, with many of those on board not from the New Orleans area. "It may take us a couple of days to get them back home," he said.