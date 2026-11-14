American Cruise Lines speaks out after 180 rescued after river cruise boat collides with tanker in Mississippi
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American Cruise Lines speaks out after 180 rescued after river cruise boat collides with tanker in Mississippi

New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno called the outcome a ‘miracle on the Mississippi’ after all passengers and crew were accounted for.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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