85-year-old 'traveling nanas' who have visited 53 countries explain what made them want to travel later in life
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85-year-old 'traveling nanas' who have visited 53 countries explain what made them want to travel later in life

The best friends have had a 'joyful, surprising, and occasionally hilarious' time traveling

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Topics: Life, Travel, News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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