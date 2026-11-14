US airspace reopens after four-hour nationwide ground stop but passengers still face lengthy delays
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US airspace reopens after four-hour nationwide ground stop but passengers still face lengthy delays

U.S. airspace reopened at 8:15 p.m. ET after a four-hour FAA ground stop, but over 10,000 delays and 1,400 cancellations linger

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Travel, US News

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe writes words for UNILAD during the ungodly hours when the rest of the country is sensibly asleep. Armed with a background in investigative reporting, she now dedicates her brain cells to dissecting pop culture discourse, viral absurdities, and breaking news across the US. Outside of work, she enjoys squinting at daylight, hoarding unplayed Steam games, and trying to convince people that journalism at 3 AM is glamorous.

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@tinkertonks

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