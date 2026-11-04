Historian who predicted nine of the last 11 US presidents claims four reasons led to Republicans midterm loss
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Historian who predicted nine of the last 11 US presidents claims four reasons led to Republicans midterm loss

'Investigations, but not impeachment, should be the watchword for Democrats', the historian states

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Topics: Donald Trump, Election, US News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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