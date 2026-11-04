'Fit and healthy' woman, 22, unable to walk after waking up with face 'paralyzed' as family speak out
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'Fit and healthy' woman, 22, unable to walk after waking up with face 'paralyzed' as family speak out

Lillie Thomas began experiencing up to 30 seizures a day, which left her unresponsive

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: SWNS

Topics: Health, UK News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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