'Fit and healthy' woman, 22, unable to walk after waking up with face 'paralyzed' as family speak out

A young woman who had gone to bed as normal woke up with paralysis affecting half her face and was subsequently left unable to walk or talk.

Lillie Thorne, 22, was described as 'fit and healthy' before waking up with the left side of her face drooping on October 2 at her home in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, England.

"What is so heartbreaking is that it is completely random, it came out of nowhere," her auntie, Ashleigh Thorne said. "She was fit and healthy before."

Lillie is still unable to talk, but her auntie stressed that she was 'feeling fine' before going to bed, and showed no symptoms of illness.

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Doctors later diagnosed the healthcare assistant with Functional Neurological Disorder (FND). As per Cleveland Clinic, the condition 'is a neuropsychiatric (or brain-based) disorder that affects the way your brain sends, receives and processes messages'.

Lillie was 'fit and healthy' before being diagnosed with FND (SWNS)

Symptoms usually appear suddenly, and it happens when there’s a problem in how your brain and body communicate. However, healthcare providers aren’t sure exactly what causes FND.

Lillie visited the hospital on October 2, where she was prescribed steroids after being diagnosed with Bell's palsy, a temporary weakness or lack of movement that usually affects one side of the face, according to the NHS.

She was told she could be back to normal in 'six months' however, the next day, she began slurring her words, prompting her to go back for further checks.

Doctors gave the 22-year-old a CT scan to see if she had suffered a stroke, although there was no evidence she had.

Lillie's doctors aren't sure what caused her Bell's palsy, but believe her FND may have developed as a side effect from stress.

They initially suspected she had developed Ramsey Hunt disease, and prescribed her antiviral medication. However, her condition continued to 'get worse'.

Lillie was admitted to hospital and by Wednesday October 7, she had lost her ability to speak and walk. She also began suffering up to 30 seizures a day, before she was diagnosed with FND.

"To see her as a shell of her normal self has been heartbreaking for everyone," her auntie continued.

"She is staying very positive and has a great sense of humor which is helping her get through it."

Her family are now trying to raise money for private consultation and rehabilitation (SWNS)

Lillie was discharged from the hospital on October 22, and is now able to speak again, however, still suffers from slurred speech and seizures. She is still unable to walk.

Her family have now set up a GoFundMe page for private consultation and rehabilitation, as the 22-year-old does not meet the threshold to get treatment through the National Health Service.

"Treatment for FND focuses on retraining the brain and nervous system using a team of specialists to help sufferers regain control of their movements," her auntie added.

"I think I speak for the whole family and Lillie’s close friends when we say it’s been hard to see Lillie go from a normal 22-year-old to being unable to walk and suffering from multiple seizures a day."