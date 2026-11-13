Police update on mom accused of driving onto soccer field killing child and man - why she won't be charged

A mother whose vehicle drove through a youth soccer game in Wichita, Kansas, will not be charged following the deadly crash which killed two people and injured several others.

The incident, which happened on October 17 at the Stryker Sports Complex, killed Cole Adrian, six, and Nicholas Schafer, 35. The victims are both from Kansas, but are not related.

The 10 people who were injured, aged between five and 68, are expected to make a recovery.

Advert

Now, investigators have revealed that they found 'no indication' that the crash was intentional. They believe the 34-year-old woman, who has not been named, may have failed to put her truck in park before falling asleep, and have not found sufficient evidence to criminally charge her.

At a press conference, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said: "Sad coincidence, she finds the one stall that's right in front, with an open pathway onto the fields. No indication whatsoever that she waited for that stall to become open."

Investigators also found no indication that the woman was impaired, nor did they find any evidence on her phone or social media that the accident was intentional.

At the time, the mother had two of her children in the vehicle with her, while one was playing soccer. Investigators interviewed both the mother and the two children in the truck, with the mother claiming that she told her children she was 'taking a nap'.

Two people died in the tragic incident (KMBC9)

After arriving at the complex at 10:40am, the mother left at 1:20pm before returning around an hour later. It was during this second visit that she parked her truck near the soccer fields.

The 34-year-old was driving her husband's pickup truck, as her usual vehicle had been experiencing tyre problems.

Elsewhere in the report, investigators concluded that the crash was the result of 'negligence' rather than a criminal act.

"The reasonable conclusion is that, while she slept, her foot unintentionally hit the gas pedal while the truck was in gear," the report, obtained by Fox News, states. "Investigators could not determine exactly how the truck came to be in drive."

"If I could charge somebody, why wouldn't I?" Bennett said at a news conference, where he acknowledged that many people may find his decision strange. "But I also have an obligation to stand up and say, 'It's not here.'"

Authorities also confirmed that toxicology results show that there was nothing to suggest that the mother was under the influence.