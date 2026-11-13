Police update on mom accused of driving onto soccer field killing child and man - why she won't be charged
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Police update on mom accused of driving onto soccer field killing child and man - why she won't be charged

The crash also left 10 others injured, including children as young as five

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: KMBC 9

Topics: US News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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