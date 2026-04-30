Authorities in the state of California have officially filed a criminal charge against pop sensation Britney Spears after she was caught last month allegedly driving under the influence.

The ‘Toxic’ singer was arrested on March 4, after police spotted her driving erratically on a Southern California highway.

According to the arrest report at the time, Spears had been driving her BMW ‘erratically at a high rate of speed.’

Following her arrest, the 44 year old singer voluntarily checked herself into a rehabilitation facility for further support and treatment.

Advert

Her representatives called the incident ‘completely inexcusable’ and reported that she had been fully cooperative with law enforcement and their investigation.

Spears is now due to be arraigned next Monday morning, though she is not required to attend in person as it is a minor charge.

"Whether or not Ms Spears will appear at the hearing will be a decision made between her and her attorney," the Ventura County district attorney's office said, while filing the charge on Thursday.

Britney was arrested last month and is due to appear in court on Monday May 4 (Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

Speaking out after Spears' arrest, last month her representative said in a statement: "This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable.

"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life."

The message shared with E! News continued: "Hopefully she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.

"Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for wellbeing."

The singer voluntarily checked into rehab after the incident (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Spears' arrest unfolded on March 4, with a California Highway Patrol (CHP) spokesperson revealing the exact chain of events that had led to the decision to take action.

Police said Spears 'showed signs of impairment and submitted to a series of field sobriety tests' after being pulled over.

The spokesperson said: "At approximately 8.48pm, a black BMW 430i was reported to the CHP’s Ventura Communications Centre for driving erratically at a high rate of speed on southbound US-101 near the Borchard Road exit in Newbury Park."

Spears is said to have been alone in the car at the time and was later arrested for 'driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol'.

According to jail records, Spears' car was impounded after the ordeal, BBC News reports.



