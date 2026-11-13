Greta Thunberg addresses backlash after viral video shows her laughing at climate protestors
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Greta Thunberg addresses backlash after viral video shows her laughing at climate protestors

The Swedish climate activist has responded after facing heat online for appearing to mock her own campaign group in a new documentary

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Topics: Greta Thunberg, Climate Change, World News

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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