Trump was asked if he would do anything differently over the past two years and gave surprising response
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Trump was asked if he would do anything differently over the past two years and gave surprising response

Following the Republican's disappointing midterms, Trump spoke out about the war he's raged with Iran and whether he would change anything

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Politics, US News

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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