Trump was asked if he would do anything differently over the past two years and gave surprising response

President Donald Trump - arguably the most stubborn man on the planet - gave a pretty surprising answer when asked if there was anything he would change about the last two years.

The 80-year-old, who is now almost two years into his second term in the Oval Office, recently sat down for an interview with Stephen A. Smith inside the Roosevelt Room.

Following a disappointing result for the Republican Party in the midterms, the 59-year-old sports commentator pressed Trump on the recent losses and if he would have done anything differently - specifically regarding the ongoing war with Iran and the rising cost of gasoline across the country.

Trump ordered a series of aggressive military strikes in the Middle East to completely dismantle the Iranian nuclear program, claiming the nation was just weeks away from possessing a weapon.

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While the administration touted the operation as a vital security victory, the domestic knock-on effects hit American wallets hard, sending fuel and grocery prices soaring.

Voters seemingly punished the Grand Old Party for the economic strain at the ballot box, leading to a net loss of several House seats and governorships in the midterm elections.

Of course, Trump is famous for refusing to back down, constantly insisting his decisions are flawless, which made his response to the economic and political fallout so unexpected.

President Donald Trump sat down with Stephen A. Smith to talk about how he believes his second term has gone so far (YouTube/Stephen A. Smith)

Responding to Smith's question about whether he would have done anything different in his 21-months in charge, he replied: "Well, look, can you say no doubt?"

He then briefly paused to consider the consequences of attacking Iran.

The POTUS continued: "Look, there's a possibility that they wouldn't have used - possibility, I think it's a small possibility - used the nuclear weapon that they were two weeks away from having in which case I guess I would say I shouldn't have done this.

"But I think the probability the strong probability is they would have used it and they would have wiped out the entire Middle East and they would have gone beyond that."

While he's still insisting that it was the right decision to bomb Iran, there was a little doubt that crept in - something most Americans would agree with.

Anyway, he was then asked a hypothetical question about who would win a presidential race between Trump and Barack Obama, and in typical fashion, he didn't hold back.

Gasoline prices have soared across the US since Trump waged war with Iran (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

"I got many more votes than he got and I got many more votes in the states and I have all the state, you know, most of the state records of the big states," Trump claimed.

"I think I'd beat him easily. Yeah, easily - I think he's highly overrated."

As for how the next two years of his time in office is going to go, Trump suggested that it will be as chaotic as the first half of his second term.

He said: "So, I'm going to be I'm going to be vetoing a lot of things that they're going to send me initially that are bad for the country.

"And I think eventually they're going to call in. They're going to say, 'Let's make a deal', and we'll be able to make deals on healthcare, on drug prices."