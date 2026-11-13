NOAA says powerful El Niño is likely to last into 2027 - what it means for America’s winter
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NOAA says powerful El Niño is likely to last into 2027 - what it means for America’s winter

NOAA puts the odds of a historic-strength event at around 60 percent

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: Climate Change, El Niño, Environment

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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