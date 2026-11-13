Washington DC shooter made chilling comment about victims' daily routine as suspect and victims identified

The suspected shooter in Washington, who killed one person and injured four others, previously made a remark about the deceased victim of the attack that has resurfaced in the wake of the tragedy.

Police have identified Matt Wade Lambert, a 55-year-old doctor, as the suspected gunman who targeted The Metropole building, based in the Logan Circle neighbourhood of Washington DC, yesterday (Nov 12).

It is alleged that Lambert was in a dispute with the homeowners association management regarding maintenance issues and mold in his condo.

It has now emerged that The Washington Sun had spoken to Lambert a year prior to the attack, as he described how a dispute over severe water leaks and black mold had turned into 'psychological warfare' between himself, building manager James Stuart - who died in the attack - and the management company EJF Real Estate Services.

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Speaking in December 2025, he said to the outlet: "It’s affected every part of my life - my sleep, dietary habits. I pride myself on my resilience, and I’ve been kind of surprised at how much it has been affected."

A bullet hole is visible in the window of the apartment building (Andrew Leyden/Getty Images)

But at no point, the publication claim, did Lambert hint at resorting to violence as a resolution.

Speaking to a fellow resident who was also waiting for repairs, Lambert allegedly said of Stewart's routine: "If you want to see the building manager he comes in the gym about 8 o’clock."

Following the shooting, Interim Chief of Police of the Metropolitan Police Department, Jeffery Carroll, said in a statement: "There had been an ongoing dispute between the suspect in this case and the building homeowner’s association regarding maintenance issues [and] mold."

The suspect's former attorney, Joel Braithwaite, who represented him in a civil case against his condo, said the proceedings had left him around $300,000 out of pocket.

One person died and four others were injured in the shooting, which saw the shooter take his own life (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

He considered the condo 'his prized possession', Braithwaite added.

During the attack at VIDA Fitness, as well as allegedly shooting dead 46-year-old Stewart, it is suspected he also shot and injured four others, including two men and two women, from the balcony of his apartment. They were later taken to hospital.

Following a stand-off with police, Lambert was found in his home with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

Shortly before Thursday morning's attack, Lambert shared what appeared to be a manifesto on X, referencing a report that documented suspected microbial growth, water damage and the substantial cost of repairing a wall inside his apartment.

The entrance to the gym and the apartment complex are close together (Andrew Leyden/Getty Images)

Three firearms were found inside his home, as Carroll added: "We know that he used each of those firearms, so it does appear there was some level of planning associated with this."

He further noted that the whole shooting took place 'within less than five minutes'.

The gym where the shooting took place is also closed until further notice.

The building is situated in the heart of the US capital, with the White House roughly a five-minute drive away.