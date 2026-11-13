David Walliams whistleblower Lucy Beaumont backs changes to consent laws branding them 'insane'
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David Walliams whistleblower Lucy Beaumont backs changes to consent laws branding them 'insane'

In the UK, in most cases, a teenager can legally have sex with an adult before they can drink alcohol or gamble

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Sky News/YouTube

Topics: UK News, Court

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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