The likes of ITV and Britain's Got Talent's production company have issued statements following the allegations against David Walliams.

News broke today (November 10) that the British comic is facing numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.

The television personality was named as part of an investigation by the Guardian and ITV News after he tried to get an injunction to prevent the reporting of allegations against him.

Several women have alleged that they were 'groomed' by the Little Britain star as teenagers. According to the outlets, one woman claims her encounter with Walliams happened when she was 15.

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Walliams has denied any wrongdoing and his lawyers told the Guardian he 'never engaged in grooming young women', denies any sexual contact with the 15-year-old mentioned in the investigation, and that 'allegations of serious criminal conduct are false'.

ITV, Britain's Got Talent's production company, Fremantle UK, and Syco Entertainment, the company that created BGT, have issued statements on the matter.

David Walliams is facing numerous allegations of sexual misconduct (Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images)

Fremantle UK told LADBible Group: "We are disturbed and concerned at these serious allegations. David Walliams has not been a judge on Britain’s Got Talent for more than four years. During his time on the show and in the intervening period, no complaint was ever made regarding his behaviour to Fremantle UK.

"If anyone feels they have been the subject of any impropriety or wrongdoing by anyone on any Fremantle or associated labels’ productions, we encourage them to come forward.

"We will treat any complaints seriously. Protecting the welfare of our employees, freelancers, contributors and fans has always been and absolutely remains paramount for the company."

Syco Entertainment added, as per ITV News: "Syco Entertainment had no knowledge of the allegations described and was not made aware of them at the time."

BGT broadcaster ITV said it was 'sorry' to hear about the 'concerns that have been raised'. The statement went on: "BGT is produced for ITV by Fremantle, an independent production company.

"Although ITV is the broadcaster of the programme, the producer has day to day responsibility for the running of the production, including all aspects of duty of care, and for ensuring compliance with all legal and regulatory obligations as well as ITV’s production and compliance guidelines."

Walliams was a judge on BGT for 10 years (Danny Martindale/FilmMagic)

Walliams penned a letter addressed to journalists working on the ITV News and The Guardian investigation, where he wrote: "Looking back, I realise that at times I behaved thoughtlessly towards other people I had casual sexual relationships with.

"I realise I did not always take people’s feelings properly into account. That is something I regret. And whilst a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is famous, abusing that power is something else entirely and it is something that I never did."

He added: "I am not a sexual predator. I have not broken the law, but I am devastated that some of the women I met 10 to 20 years ago have now expressed hurt or anger towards me."

UNILAD has contacted David Walliams' representatives for comment.