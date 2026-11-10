New details emerge from Learjet wreckage as investigators recover cockpit voice recorder

The cockpit voice recorder onboard the Learjet 60 which collided with a busy roadway in South Florida last week has been recovered.

All nine people onboard the aircraft were tragically killed when the jet crashed near Greenacres in Palm Beach County, Florida on November 1.

One person on the ground was also injured, but there were no further reported fatalities.

Following the devastating crash, as they try to piecer to together the details, investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board have recovered the cockpit voice recorder.

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In a statement on X, officials from the board wrote: "NTSB investigators have recovered the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of the Learjet 60 that crashed on Nov. 1 near Greenacres, Florida. The CVR was located at the site of initial impact.​

"The CVR is being evaluated in the NTSB Vehicle Recorders Laboratory in Washington, D.C. The excavation work at the impact site has been completed."

The aircraft was heading for the Bahamas with seven passengers onboard. (Mehmet Yaren Bozgun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Investigators will now assess whether the recorder is functioning and whether it captured any audio that could provide crucial insight into the moments leading up to the crash.

Jennifer Homendy, chairwoman of the NTSB, urged anyone who has found recovered debris from the collision to come forward and hand them in.

"Recovering all available wreckage is critical to the investigation and helping to determine the cause of the crash," she said in a post on X.

Multimillionaire Adam Robinson, 44, his wife Helen Sharp, their two children and their nanny, Anita Ramirez Cetina, 24, were all passengers on the flight.

But the voice recorder isn't the only thing investigators managed to retrieve from the wreckage.

Three of the pieces of the jet’s left elevator were also found between 1.3 and 3.8 miles from the crash site.

The NTSB investigation remains ongoing. (Saul Martinez/Getty Images)

The elevator is part of the tail that helps pilots control whether the nose tilts up or down.

Weather conditions are also being considered as part of the NTSB's investigation, with scattered storms moving across the region at the time of the crash.

One of the pilots reportedly told air traffic control that ice was forming on the aircraft but remained manageable. They also reported turbulence causing the jet to fluctuate by around 700 feet.

However, the aircraft began its rapid descent shortly after that exchange.

The sister of the 24-year-old nanny who tragically died in the crash has since issued a statement, describing their final call.

"We did a video call, she showed me the children, she showed me the plane," Angie Ramirez Cetina told the US Sun.

The devastated sibling added: "She was very happy. She was truly happy because she had never been to the Bahamas, and even though she was working, she didn't see it as work."