Passengers sister on Florida Learjet plane reveals harrowing details of final moments as GoFundMe launched
Home>News>US News

Passengers sister on Florida Learjet plane reveals harrowing details of final moments as GoFundMe launched

Anita's sister has revealed what they discussed during their final call, just before the 24-year-old boarded the doomed flight.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: GoFundMe

Topics: US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

You might also like

Choose your content: