Newly released 911 audio details chilling moments after Florida Learjet crash as new details are released
Home>News>US News

Newly released 911 audio details chilling moments after Florida Learjet crash as new details are released

Around 600 residents were displaced by the Greenacres Learjet crash in Florida

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: @‌itsnatfilg/Threads

Topics: Florida, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

You might also like

Choose your content: