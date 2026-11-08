Trump claims 'unusual patterns' in midterms as little-known rule could strip him of presidential powers without impeachment
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Trump claims 'unusual patterns' in midterms as little-known rule could strip him of presidential powers without impeachment

It comes just days after Trump said he was willing to accept the midterm results

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, US News, Politics

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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