Trump officially offers UFC boss Dana White job of press secretary
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Trump officially offers UFC boss Dana White job of press secretary

President Donald Trump has gone public in offering the vacant role to the UFC businessman - and he's responded

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Topics: Dana White, Donald Trump, UFC

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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