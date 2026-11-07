Trump officially offers UFC boss Dana White job of press secretary

UFC boss Dana White has been offered the the job of Press Secretary of the United States by President Donald Trump.

That is something I thought I would never write - it's like something from a South Park episode... in fact, the 80-year-old's entire second term could be a South Park season.

Yes, just when you think things can't go any crazier, the most powerful man in the world offers one of the most influential roles in his administration to someone who has never been remotely interested in politics.

Taking to Truth Social to announce the job offer, the POTUS wrote: "I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States.

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"I have requested that he bring with him assistants, even though some are not from our Country, of Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris. We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left. Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other.

"Dana, please take the job! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

White quickly responded to the public job offer on Instagram, posting a story showing himself standing behind a podium in the White House press briefing room.

The UFC CEO added the caption: "On to the next chapter."

Could UFC CEO Dana White really be shifting his career to work as press secretary for the White House? (Instagram/danawhite)

So, it seems as if he's having a career change.

The position recently opened up following a string of sudden departures from the press briefing room during Trump's second term.

Karoline Leavitt originally held the role, making history as the youngest press secretary at just 27 years old - and was the first person to do so while pregnant. She left after 18 months, welcoming her daughter in May before officially stepping down in August to spend more time with her family.

Katie Zacharia was quickly brought in to replace Leavitt in October, but her tenure abruptly ended after a record-breaking five days on the job.

Zacharia gave a shaky first press briefing that lasted just 14 minutes.

Following the debut, Trump publicly suggested she step down before she caused any further embarrassment.

"I told her, ‘I think you’re better off being happy’," he brutally told reporters on the White House lawn.

"I said, ‘Honestly, if I were you, I’d reconsider’. I said, ‘You think about it, but I would reconsider’."

Zacharia resigned shortly after.