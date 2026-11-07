Armed man arrested near White House allegedly told secret service he 'heard voices telling him to kill' Trump
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Armed man arrested near White House allegedly told secret service he 'heard voices telling him to kill' Trump

He had a stash of guns with him when he was apprehended near the White House after claiming he was told to assassinate the president

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Homeland Security

Topics: Donald Trump, Crime

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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@JMYjourno

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