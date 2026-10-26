Salaries of White House officials revealed as Trump searches for new press secretary

A 2026 salary report has revealed just how much Trump's top officials earn, as the president looks to appoint a new press secretary - a role that comes with a hefty paycheck.

US citizens have been given a glimpse into how much Trump's top players earn, with 411 employees currently listed in the White House's annual salary report - nine of which will rake in a total of $197,200 this year.

Among the president's top advisors are Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor, Stephen Miller, Communications Director, Steven Cheung, and Staff Secretary, William Scharf.

Each earns $195,200 a year, according to the report, including the White House press secretary - a hat currently left hanging following Katie Zacharia’s five-day stint in the role.

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Other staff in the Executive Office of the President earn far less, including aide Natalie Harp, who has been branded Trump's 'human printer', currently earning $150,000.

And as for the president himself, Trump reportedly donates the entirety of his $400,000 salary, earning much more through private business ventures and investments.

Some of the top earners on Trump's team (UNILAD/Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images, Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images, Alex Wong/Getty Images, Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Trump administration's top earners

The nine staff members listed as earning the top amount, $197,200 a year, are:

Gary E. Barnett - Senior Policy Advisor

Scott W. Brady - Executive Director of the Anti-Fraud Taskforce

Lucas W. Croslow - Senior Policy Advisor (part-time detailee)

Blake R. Deeley - Deputy Executive Director of the National Energy Dominance Council

Harry Y. Jung - Deputy Director of the Presidential Council of Advisors for Digital Assets

Peter M. Lake - Senior Advisor

James C. Miller - Senior Policy Advisor

Trump has reportedly donated his salary since 2017. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Joseph Simonson - Senior Policy Advisor (part-time detailee)

Nicholas J. Stewart - Policy Advisor

On the other end of the scale are the White House stenographer, a records management analyst, and an information services operator, each of which earn $59,661.

According to the News of the United States, no raises were given in 2026.

More interestingly, perhaps, ten officials are also listed as earning no income at all.

One including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is listed as earning $0 in 2026.

Speaking with The Independent, a White House official explained: "These individuals are not paid by the White House.

"Some of them are paid by other departments, and some are uncompensated special government employees."