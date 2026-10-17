Surprise favorites to replace Katie Zacharia as she's ousted as White House press secretary

Katie Zacharia’s five-day role as the White House press secretary has come to an end, but there is a whole list of people who could be in with a chance of replacing her.

Zacharia was hired by Donald Trump to replace long-standing press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who resigned from the position at the end of August to focus on her family.

Having been in the position for 18 months, Leavitt was well-equipped to deal with the press, and questions during her regular conferences.

However, Zacharia's tenure began and ended with backlash.

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It all began when Zacharia gave her first press conference earlier this week, which was not only 14 minutes long, but included multiple nervous laughs, stutters and shaky sentences.

The 42-year-old was first bashed soon after being appointed, with many wanting to know her credentials.

Katie Zacharia resigned (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

When it was found she was an alleged lawyer, questions about her education began, and eventually, she revealed she did not pass the bar exam.

From there, her press conference was slammed as sloppy, and people seemed disgruntled about her job.

So, after five days, she stepped down.

Apparently, Donald Trump suggested she step down in part due to her treatment by the public and media.

"I told her, ‘I think you’re better off being happy’," Trump told reporters on the White House lawn yesterday (October 16). "I said, ‘Honestly, if I were you, I’d reconsider’. I said, ‘You think about it, but I would reconsider’."

In light of the White House once-again having no press secretary, there have been a few people in the immediate space who reports say could be up for replacing Zacharia.

Stephen Cheung could replace her (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Stephen Cheung

For example, White House communications director Stephen Cheung, worked closely with Leavitt throughout the second Trump administration.

Anna Kelly already works in the office (X/@annakellyGOP)

Anna Kelly

Another potential replacement is Anna Kelly, who is the principal deputy press secretary that worked under Leavitt and a former spokesperson for Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Katie Miller could be in the running (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Katie Miller

Katie Miller is the wife of Stephen Miller, a top White House aide, was a former communications director for the so-called department of government efficiency (Doge) and also the former vice-president Mike Pence’s press secretary from 2019 to 2021.

Taylor Budowich left his position last year (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Taylor Budowich

Taylor Budowich Was the former White House deputy chief of staff who left the role last year.

Scott Jennings has been vocal of his support for Trump (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Scott Jennings

Scott Jennings is a vocal Trump supporter and on-air political contributor on CNN who was rumored to be in the running with Zacharia to replace Leavitt.

Alina Habba could try her hand at the role if picked (Photo by LOU ROCCO/American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. via Getty Images)

Alina Habba

Alina Habba was Trump’s personal lawyer before becoming a US attorney for New Jersey for a brief time before the appointment was overturned by a judge.

As for Zacharia, she addressed the end of her position in a post on X.

She wrote alongside a photo of her with the president: "President Trump is a kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and hardworking man. I wish more Americans appreciated him. No one will ever make America great the way he has and continues to."

"It was an honor to work for him," Zacharia added.

UNILAD reached out to the white House for comment.