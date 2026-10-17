Surprise favorites to replace Katie Zacharia as she's ousted as White House press secretary
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Surprise favorites to replace Katie Zacharia as she's ousted as White House press secretary

Katie Zacharia lasted five days as the White House press secretary after taking over from Karoline Leavitt

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: Donald Trump, US News, Politics

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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