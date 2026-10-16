Katie Zacharia responds to backlash of her first ever press briefing with brutal comment
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Katie Zacharia responds to backlash of her first ever press briefing with brutal comment

The new White House press secretary has explained why she had so little time to prepare for the high-profile appearance.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Can Hasasu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Politics, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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