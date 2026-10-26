Trump launches 1,300 word 'meltdown' at 'total loser' Bill Maher just days after welcoming him to the White House
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Trump launches 1,300 word 'meltdown' at 'total loser' Bill Maher just days after welcoming him to the White House

The president's latest attack came days after he praised their meeting, while the comedian had some pointed words of his own on HBO.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Truth Social

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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