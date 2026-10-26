Donald Trump has launched a scathing 1,300 word rant at political commentator Bill Maher, just days after he invited him to the White House.

In a post on Truth Social on Sunday evening, the president accused the HBO host of lying about him, took offence at some of the claims about his low approval ratings and then insisted he would never appear on Real Time with Bill Maher.

The outburst marked a fresh escalation in the pair's relationship, which had appeared to thaw following two dinners at the White House during Trump's second term.

Trump had described their most recent meeting as 'great', but his latest comments suggest the apparent goodwill between the two men has deteriorated once again.

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Bill Maher discussed his White House dinner with Trump during an episode of Real Time with Bill Maher. (Photo by Shannon Finney/WireImage)

The president's post also followed an episode of Maher's show featuring former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who Trump praised while criticising the comedian.

Trump accused Maher of misrepresenting polling figures and claimed he had record levels of support among Republicans.

He wrote that a CNN poll showed him with '98% and 99% support within the Republican Party', adding that Maher had lied about his political standing.

The president also took aim at the comedian's audience, questioning whether viewers found him funny and describing his HBO program as a low-rated show.

Bill Maher and Donald Trump have repeatedly clashed during his year's as president. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Why did Donald Trump attack Bill Maher on Truth Social?

Trump's latest broadside appeared to follow Maher's remarks during Friday's episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, where the comedian dicussed the president's approval ratings and their recent dinner.

Maher claimed Trump had the lowest approval rating of any midterm candidate in history and said just one percent of Republicans were mentioning him in their campaign ads.

He also revisited their White House meeting, joking about being announced to the president as his '7 o'clock low-ratings dummy'.

During his monologue, Maher said the pair had discussed several contentious subjects, including the Supreme Court, immigration enforcement and the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

He also criticised Trump's comments about former President Barack Obama and referenced the 2020 election.

Despite the criticism, Maher has previously acknowledged that Trump listens during private conversations.

The comedian said the president maintains eye contact, does not interrupt and does not become angry during their discussions.

Bill Maher attended a dinner at the White House with Kid Rock earlier this year. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

What happened during Trump's White House dinner with Bill Maher?

The pair first dined together in March 2025, after years of public hostility. They met again on October 15, alongside musician Kid Rock and ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith.

Trump claimed Maher had effectively invited himself to the first dinner and wanted to return for another meeting.

According to the president, their initial encounter ended amicably, but Maher subsequently returned to criticising him on television.

Trump said the comedian had been friendly after their first meeting before reverting to his previous approach on the show.

The president also insisted he had never agreed to appear on Maher's HBO program, despite claiming the comedian desperately wanted him as a guest.

"I never agreed to do his show, which he wants me to do, DESPERATELY — It won't happen!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He later told Maher not to contact him again, calling the host a 'coward' and accusing him of failing to acknowledge the administration's achievements.

Trump concluded by declaring he would never watch Maher's program again, describing it as 'FAKE NEWS'.

The latest clash follows a period in which Maher faced criticism from some of his own supporters for agreeing to meet Trump privately.

However, the comedian said he enjoyed the dinner, despite continuing to challenge the president's policies publicly.