Americans share their biggest fear as White House launches Trump TV
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Americans share their biggest fear as White House launches Trump TV

It comes after five major news outlets suspended presidential pool coverage

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, US News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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