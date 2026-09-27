Psychic claims he was 'shown' exactly how Donald Trump will die and the reason why

An apparent Seer has revealed what he was shown in regard to the longevity of President Donald Trump in a shocking prediction.

A man named Trevor, who hosts the YouTube channel, Scrying Out Loud, has explained exactly what he sees in the POTUS’s future, and how it’ll end.

He explained that the prediction came as an image that began years ago, and he believes he knows where the image takes place, and what happens from there.

In his video on the platform, which runs nearly an hour long, he explains his tarot meaning, as he pulls cards against a series of dates.

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Instead of a sudden death, Trevor details a series of health concerns he believes has or will plague the POTUS, speculating that a dementia diagnosis came in 2017 to 2018.

Donald Trump has been the focus of a psychic (Getty Stock Images)

From there, he says Trump’s November 2019 Walter Reed visit, was the moment a stroke was caught just in time.

Then, a Covid hospitalization stint in October 2020, which he says caused lasting cardiac damage.

Trevor also claims there was a second stroke in September 2025, and a seizure disorder began shortly afterwards.

However, Trevor was quick to issue a disclaimer in his video, noting: "These are tarot readings for entertainment purposes only. I could be right, I could be wrong."

Trevor went on to say that he predicts Trump will die in a hotel or resort, of a potential number of causes.

He shared it could be a severe headache, a fall, a sudden event like stroke, but ultimately thinks it is a neurological issue in the brain and not of a cardiac problem.

"When exactly, I don't know," he explained in the video. "But generally the more things I can fill in, the closer things are."

Trevor says he thinks it's neurological (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images)

Trevor isn’t the first to come up with a prediction for the POTUS, as Craig Hamilton-Parker, psychic known as the Prophet of Doom has also weighed in.

The Seer allegedly has predicted a series of world events, like the death of Queen Elizabeth II, as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

But Hamilton-Parker recently went on to say that the US leader has appeared in his visions.

Speaking to VT.co about his prediction, he said: “The key thing that I said that I thought was the strangest of all is that when he finishes his career as a politician, he will become a religious figure, religious-type figure.”

He added: “And then we get this business with him dressed up like Jesus. And now we hear him speaking a bit like that as well sometimes. There's more and more of a sort of a ‘I'm here to save humanity’ sort of vibe to him."

Hamilton-Parker said: “At the time of the next election in 2028, I feel - I've been saying this for a long time - that I feel that he will have a third presidency.

“There is so much going on in the world crisis-wise, and particularly with a war that will be, by that time, happening with China. So it's like, I have to take emergency measures, therefore I stay in control.”