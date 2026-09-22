Donald Trump boasts of record as 'peacemaker' before asking UN if he should 'annihilate' Iran
Home>News>US News

Donald Trump boasts of record as 'peacemaker' before asking UN if he should 'annihilate' Iran

The President claimed at the UN that he is a peacemaker, moments before weighing whether to completely "wipe out" Iran or broker a deal.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Iran

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Choose your content: